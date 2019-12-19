|
Oliver L. Sands Oliver L. Sands, Jr., 91, formerly of Mt. Penn, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Freedom Square, a Senior Living facility in Seminole, FL. He was the husband of the late Joyce L. Sands, who passed away on September 3, 1994. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Oliver L. and Elizabeth (Kurtz) Sands. Oliver graduated from Reading High School and worked at Met-Ed for over 36 years, until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. Oliver loved spending time working around his home at â€œ410â€ and swimming at Antietam pool. And of course, there was always music playing. Oliver is survived by his sons, Rick L. husband of Stephanie and Brett L. widower of Brenda; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one niece and two nephews. He is predeceased by a sister Alverta Walker. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with services beginning at 10:30 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 19, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020