Ora M. Kramer, 77, of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

She was the wife of Adrian Kramer, they were married for 13 years.

She was previously married to the late Willard W. Wink for 42 years.

Born in Breinigsville, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Margaret Samuels.

She was a member of Mohrsville Church of the Brethren.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Adrian; children: Debra, wife of Paul Kemp, Jeffrey Wink and wife, Marcia, William Wink and wife, Danielle; step-children: Paul, Matthew and wife, Nawal, Maghen; 13 grandchildren; three

great-grandchildren; sister, Emily Eckhart.

She was predeceased by her son, Glenn Wink.

Memorial Services: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Rd.,

Mohrsville PA 19541. Calling will begin at 9:00 a.m., in the church. Arrangements: Schmoyer Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to the church.



