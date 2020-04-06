|
|
Orpha L. Koch, 93, of Reading, passed away Saturday, April 4th, at Berks Heim, Leesport. Orpha was born in Reading, on May 14, 1926, a daughter of the late Ida (Blouch) and Emil Schell. She was the widow of John R. Koch. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Reading. She worked at a hostess for Boscov’s - Country Kitchen. She enjoyed following the Phillies, playing cards, especially poker and solitaire, going to the casinos. Her favorite hangouts were Johnny & Hons and Williams Family Resturant. Her family was the love of her life, along with her dog, Jack. Orpha is survived by a son, J. Richard, husband of Deborah Koch. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Benjamin, husband of Christina VanDerMerwe; Gregory, husband of Veronica; and Michael, fiancee of Kelsy; one great-granddaughter, Emma; two nieces, Lola Reider and Pat Dautrich; and a nephew, Barry Schell. She was predeceased by a son, David R. Koch In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League 58 Kennel Rd Birdsboro, PA 19508. Due to the current pandemic situation, the burial and services will be private. Interment is in Laureldale Cemetery, Reading. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020