Otis Hudson Parker Obituary
Otis Hudson Parker was born on February 1, 1927 in Boston, MA. The only child of the late Otis H. Parker, Sr and Louise Solis Parker, he spent his childhood in Watertown, MA and Cape Cod. He is a 1944 graduate of Phillips Academy in Andover and a 1948 graduate of Harvard. He was a WWll veteran who served 2 years in the US Navy. Following college he worked as a manufacturer’s representative for 15 companies selling to shoe manufacturers. He left New England to start a family and finally settled in Reading in 1956. He has been a resident of the Highlands since 2001 when he moved there with his wife Connie. (predeceased) He is survived by his 4 children; Julie Haan, Kenneth, Robert, and John, and 2 step children, Ellen and Craig Walter, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and his constant companion, his dog, Rocky. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, 2019
