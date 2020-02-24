Home

Owen R. Bieber, 93, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Doris M. (Glassmoyer) Bieber and survived by his lady friend, Henrietta Ziegler. Born in St. Lawrence, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles C.K. Bieber and Sallie M. (Wegman) Bieber. Owen was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church and proudly served in the United States Army. He was the owner/operator of ORB Construction Company starting in 1951. Owen is survived by one son, Owen R. Bieber Jr., fiance of Kathy Fitzpatrick, of St. Lawrence; two grandchildren, Brock; and Krystle, wife of Ben Socha; two great-grandchildren, Emilie and Madison Socha; as well as two sisters, Florence A. Bieber, of Douglassville; and Sallie Anna Piedmont, of Vera Beach, Fla. He was predeceased by his daughter, Diane L. Bieber, on July 20, 2004; his brother, C. Russell Bieber; and his three sisters: Grace B. Breininger, Mary Ella Wentzel and Esther Kline. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave, Mt. Penn 19606. Interment will be at Schwarzwald Cemetery, Jacksonwald. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alsace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2201 Kutztown Road Reading, PA 19605-3029. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
