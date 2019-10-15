|
Pablo “Junior” DeJesus, Jr. Pablo “Junior” DeJesus Jr., 75, formerly of Reading, passed away October 9, 2019, in his North Carolina residence. He was the beloved husband of Maria DeJesus. Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Pablo and Bernardina (Sanchez) DeJesus. He is survived by his three children, Richie, Jessie and David; four grandchildren, David, Janessa, Adriana and Jaylyn; and seven siblings, Domingo, Amalio, Eddie, Norma, Carmen and Engrancia. He was predeceased by sister, Ana M. DeJesus. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 5 p.m. in Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Kuhn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019