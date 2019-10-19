|
Palma (DiTommaso) Evans, 97, passed away in her Oley residence, Friday, October 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Reading, she was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, James King Evans, and a daughter of the late Guiseppi and Rosa (Boccagna) DiTommaso. A devout Catholic, Palma was a lifetime member of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Reading High School, and Helen Hadley Moore Business School, Reading. A woman of many interests, Palma was an amazing cook, and loved to sew, paint, and restore old homes. Along with her husband, Palma was the owner and operator of Excelsior Manufacturing, Hyde Park, until her retirement. She is survived by three children: Pamela, married to Thomas Kopel, Oley, Joseph D. Evans, married to Angela Griesbach, Oley, and Melissa Kramer, married to Brian, Boyertown; four grandchildren: Ashley Dietrich, Genevieve Kopel, Dr. Corey McCann and Mia Moll; and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Rose Maialetti. She will also be dearly missed by her longtime companion, her Jack Russell Terrier, Sammy. She was predeceased by her siblings: Mary Yeager, Philip DiTommaso, Francesca DiTommaso, Rosemary Mullenberg and Carmella Di Tommaso. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605, with entombment to follow. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena RCC, Endowment for the Care of Retired Priests, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606, or to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019