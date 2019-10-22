|
Pamela C. Graul Pamela C. Graul, 55, of Reading, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Tower Health – Reading Hospital. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of Richard H. and Patricia A. (Emes) Graul, Exeter Township. She was a 1982 graduate of Exeter High School. She worked for Godiva Chocolatier, Exeter Township for 20 years. Pam loved all animals and enjoyed coloring and music. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Jason J. Graul and his wife Michelle of Exeter Township. She is also survived by a nephew Gavin and a niece Halie. Also surviving are her uncles David Emes and Kenneth Graul and his wife Kathy and her aunts Joyce, wife of Al Siano, Carol, widow of Raymond Jackson and Diane, wife of Raymond Border. Also surviving are many cousins. Friends and family may view at Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, Pa. (Exeter Township) on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Interment will be private at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, Pa. 19508 To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019