Pamela (Scheuren) Dunn


1946 - 2019
Pamela (Scheuren) Dunn Obituary

Pamela L. Dunn, 72, of Reading, passed away on Sept. 25th in Spruce Manor, West Reading.

She was the wife of the late Richard Dunn.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Dolores (Ganster) Scheuren.

Pamela was a retired RN that had worked for many years in Home Healthcare.

She was predeceased by one son, Richard Czarnecki.

Surviving is one son, Eric Scheuren, Reading, Pa.; one daughter, Christina Lascala, Exeter Twp., Pa.; one sister, DellRay Scheuren, Reading, Pa.; five grandchildren: Jessica, Madison, Evan, Danielle, Jake; four great-grandchildren: John, Damien, Angeline, Airalynn.

Funeral services will be private. CRAMP-HUMMEL

Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
