Pamela M. (Packard) George, 72, of Kutztown, passed away Monday November 4, 2019. She was the wife of Richard L. George. Born in Newark, New Jersey she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Iva (Kunkel) Packard. She was a 1965 graduate of Hamburg High School. In addition to her husband she is survived by son Jeffery George of Blandon and grandsons; Brandon, Justin, and Denning, brother Robert Packard of Klinesville. Services are private. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019