Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela J. Smith, 65 of Douglassville, formerly of Morgantown, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Berkshire Center. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and E. Arlene Bonsall Smith. Pam was a member of the Harmony United Methodist Church in Morgantown. She was employed for many years by Threshold Rehabilitation Services. Pam enjoyed eating out at restaurants, stuffed animals, The Wizard of Oz, Elvis and her Ageless Harmony Senior Daycare friends. Surviving is a sister, Beverly wife of Rick Minjock of Morgantown; a niece, Ashley wife of Brett Shafer; two great nieces, Maddison and Hayli; and her caregivers, Diane Cusimano and Jerry Gehret. The family would like to thank the staff of Genesis Berkshire Center for the care they provided to Pam Services and interment in the Caernarvon Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pam’s memory may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 East 41Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017. To send an online condolence to the family, visitwww.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
