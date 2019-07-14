"No one else will ever the know strength of my love for you, after all, you're the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside" - Unknown.

Cherished mother, Pamela Vera Snyder, 31, her loving son, Preston Conner Dray, and her dear angel daughter, Evelynn Rose, all entered heaven together on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., on November 4, 1987, Pam was one of the cherished daughters of Robert and Linda (Viele) Snyder.

Pam always put her family first and was excited to have her baby Evelynn arrive soon. The baby was already loved so much and was a huge part of the family. Baby Evelynn's nursery was decorated and ready for her special arrival. Pam and Josh were so in love with one another and had what we considered the perfect family.

Pam had a big heart and showed so much love to

everyone. Her family was her entire life. She was the

devoted planner, organizer and the one who cared for each one of her family members.

She always had a smile for those who needed it. Pam loved to cook, and took pride in decorating and

maintaining her and Josh's lovely home. She was an

excellent daughter, sister, fiancé and mother who was

raising Preston to love God and others.

Pam's actions always spoke louder than her words. Words in print cannot begin to express how amazing of a person she was. She will be greatly missed by everyone who came in contact with her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Josh Knarr; her sisters: Margaret Brashier, wife of

Brandon, Deborah Snyder and Emma Snyder; her niece, Grace Reynolds; her aunts and uncles: Gary and Denisa Snyder, Karen Snyder, Deborah and Paul Williams and Kendall Viele; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Doris Knarr; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jonathan and Mary Knarr, Jacob and Monica Knarr, Jedidiah Knarr, Joe Dedrick and Emily and Tim Allebach; her nieces and nephews: Alucard, Sylvia, Levi and Haven; and her puppy, Novi.

Viewings will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., and on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at Colebrookdale Chapel, 2108 Farmington Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. A Life Celebration will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at

Colebrookdale Chapel. Interment will take place after the service at Limerick Garden of Memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pam's

memory to Boyertown Area Multi-Service online at http://www.boyertownareamulti-service.org or mailed to 200 West Spring St., Boyertown, PA 19512.

Houck & Gofus Funeral Home Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA, 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.



