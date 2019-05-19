Pamela Jean (Happel) Spinale, age 63, passed away with her husband (Andrew) and family by her side at St. Clair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon, Pa., on Monday, May 6, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

From her birth on Sept. 19, 1955, to her passing, she never surrendered her love for family, animals, friends and everyone she met. She was the firstborn to

Richard and Mary Lou (Spencer) Happel, Birdsboro, Pa., and the oldest sister to Wendy Cooper (Wayne), Kathy Gasser (David) and Melissa Kreidie (Monica Zepeda).

From a young age, Pam shared her love for music with her saxophone and piano playing and her natural

instrument, her beautiful and angelic singing voice. Pam refined her vocal ability as a soprano in the church and school choir, family functions and as a member of The South Hills Chorale of Pittsburgh for 30 years.

After graduating from Daniel Boone High School,

Birdsboro, in 1973, and Carlow College, Pittsburgh, in 1977, she continued to reside in Pittsburgh.

Although she resided in Pittsburgh, Pam spent as much time as possible at her parents' in Birdsboro, where she

enjoyed planting flowers, weeding, mulching, big Sunday dinners and just being around immediate and extended family.

Pam was deeply loved and cherished by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her but especially her parents and sisters; niece and nephews, Brandon Vallo, Derek Derolf, Yasmine Kreidie, Samuel Kreidie, Madison Gasser; great-nephew, Lucas Derolf; mother-in-law, Jennie Spinale; sisters-in-law, Antoinette, Fran, Crissy and Regina.

Words cannot express how heartbroken her family and friends are by her passing but she will be remembered as a bright, shining light with an amazing spirit and keen sense of humor that was loved by everyone.

A memorial service is being planned and will take place at St. Paul's UCC, Birdsboro, Pa. Attendance is open to all who knew Pam and wish to attend. The date and time will be announced once confirmed.



