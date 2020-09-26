1/
Pamela Zettlemoyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela K. Zettlemoyer, Pamela K. Zettlemoyer, 66, of Maxatawny Twp., passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Stephen E. Zettlemoyer. They were married on October 1, 1977 and celebrated forty-two years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Sylvia D. (Fenstermaker) Dieter. She was a 1972 graduate of Kutztown High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Temple University. Pamela and her husband were truck drivers. She previously worked at the Hamburg Center and Aetna Insurance, Allentown. Pamela especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed being outdoors and traveling the country with her husband. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Jessica K., wife of Timothy Palmer, Hudson, Florida; Justin S. Zettlemoyer, significant other of Audrey Faust, Maxatawny Twp.; Ethan M.E. Zettlemoyer, and his wife Bethany; and Dylan E. Zettlemoyer, and his wife Kayla, both of Kutztown; and seven grandchildren: Logan Collin, Nathan, Timothy Jr.; Justyce, Brantley and Athena. Pamela is also survived by her siblings: Garry C. Dieter, Bernville; Darwin D.; Barth C.; and Darryl D. Dieter, all of Kempton; Debra F. Bissell and Marcella S. Madtes, both of Kempton; and Rhonda K. Melendez, Reading. Pamela was predeceased by a brother: George W. Dieter, III. Services will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 noon from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery, Albany Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Tuesday 10:30 am to 12:00 noon. Memorial contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
12:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved