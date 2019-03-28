Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Parthenia (Britt) Key.

Parthenia D. Key, 85, of Reading, Pa., passed on to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Parthenia was born in Goochland, Va., on July 7, 1933. A daughter of the late Kate (Bowles) and Henry Britt.

Parthenia is survived by her daughter, Diann (Britt) Stinney, of Harrisburg, Pa.; four sons: Lamar B. Key III, and wife, Sabrina, Paul L. Key Sr., and fiance, Sandra, both of Reading, Michael A. Key, and wife, Brenda, of York, Pa., and Troy L. Key, and wife, Cindy, of Baltimore, Md.; also, her brother, Henry E. Britt Jr.; two sisters, Isabelle Blackwell and Irene Williams, all of Richmond, Va.; a devoted sister-in-law, Marie; brother-in-law, Stuart, of Richmond; two very devoted granddaughters, Diana (Key) Schaeffer and Katrina (Key) Patterson; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She is also predeceased by her son, Clarence E. Britt; her sisters: Ernestine Hughes, Nancy Towels, Clara Thomas, Hazel Ingram, her twin sister, Hardenia Britt; and brother, Allen Britt.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend "Pat's" life celebration service at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 436 S. 7th St., Reading, PA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and last until the service begins at 11 a.m.

Emmett Golden Hunt Memorial Chapel, Coatesville, PA., is in charge of the arrangements.



