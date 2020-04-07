|
|
Patricia A. Abraham, 84 yrs, of Limekiln, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her last residence, Keystone Villa in Douglassville. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Bruce Abraham. Born in Reading, PA on February 23, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Robert & Eva (Neider) Stamm. Patricia was a graduate of Reading High School, class of 1954. Patricia then immediately began her career as a Secretary for CNA until she started her family. Years later, she returned to working part-time at Weller’s Ceramic Shop which was more a labor of love as Pat was extremely artistic. Eventually, Pat returned to her administrative role working full-time at Sovereign Bank, Alvernia College and UGI Utilities in varying Administrative/Secretarial roles. Pat remained with UGI until her retirement. Patricia is survived by a daughter, Kathryn E. (Abraham) Wolfe, wife of David Wolfe of Oley; a son, Russell E. Abraham, husband of Karen (Roehm) Abraham of Shillington; and three grandchildren, Derek and Nicole Wolfe and Trinity Abraham. Pat’s passion was art. Whether she was painting scenery, sewing, crafting ceramics or decorating cakes, she always ended up with beautiful pieces that she loved sharing with family and friends. Pat also loved gardening, and spring was her favorite time of year to do all of her planting and look forward to seeing the rewards of her labor. A brief viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Auman Funeral Home, 391 W. Neversink Rd, Reading, PA. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park Cemetery with a graveside service officiated by Pastor Tyson Frey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road Birdsboro, PA 19508. For additional information and online condolences, please visit: www.stantonfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020