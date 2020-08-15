Patricia A. (Schaum) Arndt, 86, of Exeter, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the widow of John Arndt who passed away October 17, 2019. Born in Reading, She was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Ada E. (Johnson) Schaum. Pat was a 1952 Graduate of Womelsdorf High School and a graduate of Reading Hospital School of Nursing. Pat was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, Exeter and the Alumni Association of Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for the Reading Hospital for 8 years, then became a Nursing Home Administrator for Maple Farm Nursing Center and lastly the Wyomissing Lodge for 25 years until her retirement in 1993. Pat is survived by one son Gary L. Arndt, and one brother Harry J. husband of Joan. She is pre deceased by one sister Betty S. Bryan. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Lutz Funeral Home 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Service is private. Interment will be private at Schwarzwald Cemetery, Jacksonwald. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schwarzwald Lutheran Church 250 Church Ln. Rd. Reading Pa. 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com