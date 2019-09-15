|
Patricia A. (Binasiewicz) Chlebowski-Eroh, 74, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., formerly of Allentown, died unexpectedly
Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in her home.
She was the wife of Richard J. Eroh, and the late William F. Chlebowski. Born in Reading, Berks County, February 9, 1945, Patricia was the daughter of the late James E. and
Anna (Szaj) Binasiewicz. She was employed as the director of medical billing for several medical offices in Berks and Lehigh counties before retiring to her dream home at the beach. Patricia was a member of St. Joseph the Worker
Roman Catholic Church, Orefield.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, Richard; children, Jeffrey W. Chlebowski (Sandy), of Cary, N.C., Mark H. Chlebowski (Lisa), of Reading; Melissa A. Chlebowski-Martinez (Melchor), of Allentown; Ryan R. Eroh, of
Allentown; grandchildren: Jessica, Tyler, Taylor, Gabriel, Isabel, Mercedes.
Predeceased by a brother, Edward Binasiewicz.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the
celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Friday, in the church. Entombment will follow the mass at Gethsemane Cemetery (Chapel of Resurrection), Reading.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.