Patricia A. (Aldinger) Hoyer, 78, Mohnton, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harry Aldinger and Dorothy (Schwambach) Aldinger Speck. She was the longtime companion of David W. Brendle. Patricia retired from the Dolphin Corporation. She loved solving crossword puzzles and was active in overseeing the welfare of the neighborhood. Surviving are children: Adam Hoyer of Reading; Beverly Laffery, wife of Jim of Georgia; Lisa Martz, wife of Paul of Mohnton and Kimberly Loeb, wife of Carl of Hamburg. Also surviving are six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a sister, Joyce Ebersole of Mohnton. She was predeceased by two grandchildren. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mohnsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572, or to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019