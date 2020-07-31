Patricia A. McLaughlin Patricia A. McLaughlin, 76 of Reading, PA died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Berkshire Center in Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA. Born July 29, 1944 in Hinesville, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Edward Rose and Lucy C. (Gott) Rose. She retired from QVC in West Chester, PA. Patricia enjoyed crocheting, playing solitaire, reading and bingo. Surviving are daughter, Jennifer husband of Bob Bell of Mohnton PA, son, Brian C. husband of Sonya McLaughlin of Calabash, NC; 5 grandchildren, Michael McLaughlin, Alex Bell, Zack Bell, Kelsey Decker and Abbey Decker. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lynne M. Decker. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



