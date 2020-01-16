Home

Patricia McMackin
Patricia A. (Braithwaite) McMackin, 84, of Manchester Twp., died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at The Village at Sprenkle Drive, York. She is the wife of Lester J. McMackin, Jr. Patricia was born in Stouchsburg on March 17, 1935 to the late Everett L. and Pearl R. (Potteiger) Braithwaite. She was a homemaker the majority of her life. Patricia is a member of Zion Lutheran Church, York, Past President and Board Member of the East York Optimist Club, Distinguished Past Lt. Governor and Past District Governor of the Atlantic Central District of Optimist International and a member and former board member of Travelers Protective Association Post C, York. SURVIVORS In addition to her loving husband of 61 years; children: Leslie J. (Roelof) deVries of Somerset, Tricia A. McMackin of York, Lester J. (Beth) McMackin III of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Patti L. (William) Vollmer of York; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by sister: Donna L.Trautman. The family wishes to acknowledge and express profound gratitude for the exceptional care given to Patricia by the staff of SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Sprenkle Drive. SERVICE Family and friends are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York. Private interment at (Hayes Cemetery) Union Church and Cemetery Association, Easton. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA 17404 and/or , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 and/or SpiriTrust Lutheran, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
