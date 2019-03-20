Patricia E. Althouse, 74, of Womelsdorf, passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 18, 2019, at M.S. Hershey Medical Center. Pat fought courageously against

multiple myeloma for the past 7 years.

She was the loving wife of James I. Althouse Sr., celebrating 55 years of marriage together last August.

Born in Carthage, Mo., she was a daughter of the late John W. and Victoria (Rakus) Gricoskie. Pat worked as the secretary at Jim Althouse Garage, Reading, until retiring in 2004. She bowled for Green Valley Country Club, enjoyed bingo, going on casino trips and was a member of Zion U.C.C., Womelsdorf.

Pat loved her husband, children and being a Nanny to her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Janice, wife of Lester Care, West Reading. She is also

survived by her children: James I. Althouse Jr., husband of Sheryl L., Wernersville; Kim Ann, wife of Christopher

Wilson, Sinking Spring; Jennifer Lynn, widow of Shawn Seisler, companion of David Zielinski, Shillington; her grandchildren: Samantha, wife of Jonn Essig, Jessica Seisler, Madison Seisler, U.S. Army Specialist Thomas-James

Wilson, Dalton Wilson, Adrienne Althouse, Taylor Althouse; and her great-granddaughters, Kinsley O'Rourke and

Madelynn Shefter.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., followed by celebration of her life service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Reverend Mary Etta Mest, pastor of Zion U.C.C., Womelsdorf, will officiate. Interment will be private.

It was Pat's wish that flowers are welcome or contributions in her memory be made to Zion U.C.C., 12 S. Second St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567.




