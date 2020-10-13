Patricia Ann Hilner Bigler Patricia Ann (“Pat”) Hilner Bigler, a long-time resident of Reading, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Pat was born on July 9, 1935 in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, one of three children of Howard K. and Lena M. Hilner. She was a graduate of Coatesville High School, and Penn State University. In 1958 Pat married Clarke A. Bigler, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Pat loved to read, and visited the Reading library often. She loved to read books about World War II and the post war era and took great pride in her father, brother and husband’s service to our country during the war. She also loved music, and over the years put an extensive collection of classical, folk and pop music. But when you asked her, she would say that above everything else, the most important thing to her was her family. Pat is survived by her sister Dorothea (Sally) Breuninger of Coatesville, her two sons, C Stephen Bigler and his wife Suzanne of West Chester, and Rex A. Bigler and his wife Debra, of Houston, Texas, and three granddaughters Sarah, Anne Bigler, and Madison. She was preceded in death by Clarke and her brother Howard K Hilner, Jr. of Pittsburgh. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Harris Mountain Funeral Home in Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Pat’s memory be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 S Waverly St., Shillington, PA 19607. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com