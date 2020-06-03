Patricia Ann Homan
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Homan Patricia Ann Homan, 86, passed away Monday June 1, 2020 in Berks Heim. She was born in York, PA., on February 10, 1934 a daughter of the late Russell L. Lau and Velma E. (Meisenhelder) Lau. Pat was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle RCC and was a registered nurse for Lancaster and Reading Hospital, Zerbe Sister’s and Mifflin Center Nursing Homes throughout her career. She was a member of Ringgold Band playing the oboe and loved music. Surviving is her 3 children: Brian D. Homan of Reading, Russel A. Homan of Newmanstown, Sharon (Homan) and her husband Richard L. DeLong of Newmanstown, her sister, Susan (Lau) widow of Royce Fink of Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2 granddaughters: Rachel E. (DeLong) and her husband Fred Moss of Ft. Lauderdale, FL., Nicole S. DeLong of Las Vegas, NV., and 2 great granddaughters; Harper Moss and Nora Moss. Private family celebration of life will be at a later date. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is entrusted with her service. www.aumansinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved