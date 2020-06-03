Patricia Ann Homan Patricia Ann Homan, 86, passed away Monday June 1, 2020 in Berks Heim. She was born in York, PA., on February 10, 1934 a daughter of the late Russell L. Lau and Velma E. (Meisenhelder) Lau. Pat was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle RCC and was a registered nurse for Lancaster and Reading Hospital, Zerbe Sister’s and Mifflin Center Nursing Homes throughout her career. She was a member of Ringgold Band playing the oboe and loved music. Surviving is her 3 children: Brian D. Homan of Reading, Russel A. Homan of Newmanstown, Sharon (Homan) and her husband Richard L. DeLong of Newmanstown, her sister, Susan (Lau) widow of Royce Fink of Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2 granddaughters: Rachel E. (DeLong) and her husband Fred Moss of Ft. Lauderdale, FL., Nicole S. DeLong of Las Vegas, NV., and 2 great granddaughters; Harper Moss and Nora Moss. Private family celebration of life will be at a later date. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is entrusted with her service. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.