Patricia Ann "Pat" Kerrigan 53 of Summit Hill Pa, passed away May 5th at St. Luke's hospital in Coal dale, Pa. Born in Allentown, Pa to Georgetta M. (Grossman) Tisdale and the late Russell J. Kerrigan. She was employed as a warehouse worker and a cashier for various agencies through the years. She is survived by her children, Nadean M. Federico , Kyle P. F. Kerrigan, Krystal L. Kerrigan. A granddaughter Skyler RuthAnn. Her siblings Christina M. Gaffney, Teresa A. Greiss, David A. Kerrigan, Diana L Allison, Tyana L. Tisdale, Michele Rhoads, and Tammy Hassan. 11 niece's and nephews and 17 great niece's and nephews



