Patricia Ann Rogers 73, of Reading passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 in Penn State Health St Joseph Hospital. She was born in Reading on August 3, 1946 a daughter of the late Alexander E. Sr., and Florence G. (Klinger) Sweeney. Pat was employed by Elite Sportswear for many years retiring there. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed going to the casinos. She also liked going to dynamite auction, but her biggest love, was spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving is her son Scott A. Rogers and his girlfriend, Melissa A. Sarmiento, her 2 sisters; Doris M. Braun and Sandra S. Hower, her 3 grandchildren; Kelsi R. Rogers, Scott A. Rogers, and Kylie A. Rogers. Pat was predeceased by her siblings; Alexander E. Sweeney, Jr., Harry I. Sweeney, Patrick M. Sweeney, Dolores M. Crist, Lynda L. Sweeney and Darlene M. Lerch. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 14 to May 15, 2020.