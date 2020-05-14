Patricia Ann Rogers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Rogers 73, of Reading passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020 in Penn State Health St Joseph Hospital. She was born in Reading on August 3, 1946 a daughter of the late Alexander E. Sr., and Florence G. (Klinger) Sweeney. Pat was employed by Elite Sportswear for many years retiring there. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed going to the casinos. She also liked going to dynamite auction, but her biggest love, was spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving is her son Scott A. Rogers and his girlfriend, Melissa A. Sarmiento, her 2 sisters; Doris M. Braun and Sandra S. Hower, her 3 grandchildren; Kelsi R. Rogers, Scott A. Rogers, and Kylie A. Rogers. Pat was predeceased by her siblings; Alexander E. Sweeney, Jr., Harry I. Sweeney, Patrick M. Sweeney, Dolores M. Crist, Lynda L. Sweeney and Darlene M. Lerch. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
6103744505
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved