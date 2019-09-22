|
|
Patricia Ann (Becker) Barnhard, 83, of Temple, died
September 19, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services,
Muhlenberg Township.
She was the wife of the late Jack Allen Barnhard, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Born September 21, 1935, in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Helen C. (Lanshe) Becker. Patricia was a 1953 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was employed as a tax clerk with the County of Berks for over 20 years, retiring in 1997. Patricia attended Calvary
Lutheran Church, Laureldale.
She loved the beach more than anything but also loved reading and doing word searches and cross stitch. She was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Surviving are her two children, Jeffrey A., husband of Lori Barnhard, of West Reading; and Lori Ann (Barnhard) Natale-Snyder, wife of Glen Alan Snyder, of Laureldale. There are also three grandchildren: Jaime Elizabeth Natale, Jared Barnhard and Maxx Barnhard; and three great-grandchildren: Nathan Lee Moschak, Anna-Leigh Margaret Barnhard and Benjamin Francis Barnhard.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,
Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online
condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street,
Reading, PA 19604.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019