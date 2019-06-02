Patricia A. (Moyer) Barr, 82, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Cape Coral, and Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, died peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Joanne's House of Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, Florida.

She was the widow of Melvin F. Barr, who died July 4, 2011. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Paul J. Sr. and Estella M. (Klopp)

Moyer.

Patricia was a member of Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Myers, Florida, where she was a member of the church choir. She remained an associate member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, Fleetwood, where she

previously served as superintendent of Sunday Schools for eight years and was a Sunday School teacher for 50 years. Patricia served as president of Lutheran Church Women (LCW) and a nursery school helper for five years. Patricia was employed as a letter carrier for the U.S Postal Service for 20 years until her retirement in 1997. She served as a past president of Reading Postal Employees Credit Union; Pat was a former Camp Fire Girls leader in Fleetwood, and served as secretary-treasurer for Boyers Junction

Community Center.

SURVIVORS: Daughters, Carol J., wife of Karl Gabel, Fort Myers, Fla.; Sharon L. (Barr), wife of David Conover,

Pollock Pines, Calif.; Patti (Barr), widow of Rick Heller, Temple; Kathi (Barr), wife of Paul Spurgin, Fleetwood; Stepsons, Alan L. Barr, Reading; and Raymond Seyler, Reading. Other survivors include two brothers, Paul J. "Jim" Moyer, Oregon; and William H. Moyer, Citrus Hill, Calif. There are fifteen grandchildren; and eighteen great- grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Melvin; and her parents;

Patricia was predeceased by a son, Robert Barr in 1990; and a sister, Lucille (Moyer) Sturgis in 1989.

SERVICES: A memorial service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street,

Kutztown, with Reverend Donald C. Simmons, officiating. Inurnment in Forest Hills Cemetery, Reading. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Patricia's memory to Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



