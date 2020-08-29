Patricia C. (Aten) Flowers Patricia C. Flowers, 89, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, August 25, at Berks Heim Nursing Home. Patricia was born in Lancaster, PA on November 10, 1930, a daughter of the late Alice (Brady) and Harry Aten. She was the widow of Theodore H. Flowers, Sr. A member of St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church West Lawn, PA 19609. She worked as a Nurses Aide at Berks Heim Reading, PA. Patricia is survived by a daughter, Maryann L. Major, of Columbia, SC. and two sons Theodore H. Flowers, Jr., husband of Trudie Rhoads , of Reading, PA; Christopher D. Flowers, of Reading, PA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Friends and relatives are invited to call at Feeney Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, from 9-10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius of Loyola RC Church on Monday, August 31 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St Ignatius of Loyola Church 2601 Saint Albans Dr, Reading, PA 19609. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery Reading, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
