Patricia A. Care, 78, of West Lawn,

formerly of New Schaefferstown, passed away on April 3, 2019, at her residence.

She was the wife of the late Daniel Care Sr. They celebrated 58 years of marriage. Born in Denver, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Josephine (Mentzer) Ream.

Patricia was employed as a phlebotomist for Community General Hospital and as a private duty nurse for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, casinos, crossword

puzzles and lunches with friends and her sisters. Patricia and her late husband, Daniel, spent many years enjoying trips in their Winnebago including winters in Florida and a 3-month trip around the country. They also enjoyed a summer home in Leisure Point, Del., for 21 years.

Although Pat had many loves in her life, family was her number one priority; she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Pat was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ of New Schaefferstown.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Larry Mentzer and Eugene Ream.

She is survived by her children: Gregory S. Care, husband of Justine, of Mohrsville; Dean M. Care, husband of Brenda, of Bernville; Tina R. Gring, wife of Michael, of Sinking Spring; and Daniel Care Jr., husband of Lori, of West Lawn. Also surviving are grandchildren: Gregory Jr., Anthony, Brianne, Deanna, Christian, Kelsey and Taylor; sisters, Sandra Lorah, wife of James, Sharon Ramsey, wife of Lynn, and Cynthia Blymier; brother, Gerald Ream, husband of Vicki. She also adored her Yorkie, Bouncer, for the past 12 years.

Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on

Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. Celebrant Amy S. Landis officiating. The family will receive friends and

relatives from 4-6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

