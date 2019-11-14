|
|
Patricia D. Livenspire, 87, formerly of Reading, passed away on November 8, 2019, at Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Richard W. Livenspire, who passed away on December 11, 2018. Born in Vandergrift, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Warren M. and Leila A. (George) Snyder. Patricia was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in music education and attended Kutztown and obtained her elementary education degree. She went on to work as a school teacher for Conrad Weiser School District and in later years she worked as a substitute teacher at the Wilson School District. Patricia was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Reading, where she was active in the choir. Being a very artful spirit, she was a singer and accomplished piano player. Patricia taught calligraphy at The Yocum Institute for Arts Education, was a regular performer for the Genesius Theatre of Reading and wool spinning reenactor at the Conrad Weiser Homestead; she was also a member of the Spinning Guild. She adored nature and all animals, especially their beloved cats. She loved working in her beautiful garden and feeding her family fresh fruits and vegetables. She was an avid reader and cherished her books. She was an excellent cook and made the most delicious pies. But most of all, she loved and cared for her family, and adored her beloved husband, Richard. Survivors include his children, Jessica D. Ross, wife of Roger, of Clarkrange, Tenn., and Russell W. Livenspire, husband of Victoria, of Mohrsville. Also surviving are grandchildren, Courtney and Alexander, fiance Brittany; great-grandson; and brother, Dale, husband of Diane, of West Chester. A memorial service celebrating both Patricia and Richard’s lives will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church of Reading a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Reading. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019