Patricia D. Savini Patricia D. (Nuel) Savini, 76, of Northwest Reading entered into eternal peace on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading she was the daughter of the late Pauline G. Nuel and Joseph M. Nuel of Reading. Patricia was last employed for over 20 years by Wernersville State Hospital, retiring in 2015. She was very artistic and creative and enjoyed painting and making wreathes. She also loved gardening, cooking, baking and loved to shop. She had a fun personality and was good at making people laugh. She especially loved being with her family. Patricia is survived by 7 children; Tiffany Savini, Reading, Bridgit Shutt, Delaware, Sandra Styer, Fleetwood, Joel Savini, West Wyomissing, Jenifer Savini, Reading, Joshua Savini, Reading, Lauren Savini, Reading. She also leaves behind a sister, Sandra J. Farrara, 1 niece, 14 Grandchildren, and 18 Great Grandchildren to cherish her memory. A memorial service will be held at Charles Evans Cemetery at a later date. “God hath not promised skies always blue, Flowers Strewn pathways all our lives through, God hath not promised Sun without rain, Joy without Sorrow, Peace without Pain, But God hath promised strength for the day, Rest for the labor, light for the way, Grace for the trials, help from above, unfailing sympathy, undying love. “ Theo C. Auman Funeral Home Inc., Reading is in entrusted with funeral arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Savini family.
