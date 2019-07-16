Patricia A. Dato, 72, passed away in her Leesport residence, Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Dorothy (Murray) Balloch. Patricia was a member of Alsace

Lutheran Church.

She graduated Reading High School in 1964 and Reading Business School. Patricia worked as a secretary throughout her life, working at Bank of PA, Schuylkill Valley School and lastly at Eaton Farms retiring in 2001.

She loved to see and talk with her grandsons, they always put a smile on her face. She also loved her dogs, especially her last dog "Missy." Both she and her family greatly appreciated and admired her caregivers from Maxim and Caring Hospice.

In addition to her husband, Anthony N., she is survived by her children, Christine A. Kase, Leesport, and Jeffrey D., husband of Diana Kase, Hermitage, Pa. There are two siblings, Janet A. Balloch, Buffalo, N.Y., and David B. Balloch, Reading. Two grandsons, Gregory and Joshua also survive her.

Funeral ceremony, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611. A viewing will be held Thursday, July 18th, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



