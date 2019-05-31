Patricia L. (Brown) Degler, 81, of

Wyomissing, passed away May 29, 2019, in Keystone Villa.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Degler, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Kansas City, Mo., she was the daughter of the late William W. and Elsie E. (Campbell) Brown.

Pat was employed as a secretary for Ludens then Hershey Foods for over 25 years, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed going on over 40 cruises with her husband and family.

Pat is survived by her two daughters, Pamela L., wife of Douglass Searle, Lancaster; and Cheryl L., wife of Thomas Evanosky, Blandon. She is also survived by three grand-children: Eric Searle, Taylor Evanosky and Derek Evanosky.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Jason Searle; and two sisters, Lois Gene Benshoof and Jenevee Westler.

Memorial service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial at Berks County

Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



