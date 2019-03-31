Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Edwards) Diamond.

Patricia A. Diamond, 85, of Reading, Pennsylvania, passed away March 19, 2019, at the St. Francis Home in Shillington.

She was the beloved wife of the late Charles B. Manula, who preceded her in death. She later married Dr. James J. Diamond, who also preceded her in death. Born in

Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Cyril G. and

Anna V. (Gurofsky) Edwards.

In 1956, Patricia received her RN certification from St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She was employed by Coaldale State Hospital as an RN for two years before becoming a full-time mother to her six children.

Patricia was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, advocating strongly for the pro-life movement and opportunities for people with special needs. She was also active in the Carbon County chapter of Special Olympics and taught CCD classes at Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family.

Patricia is survived by her six children: Charles Jr.,

husband of Dianne Manula, Pottstown; Maryanne, wife of Thaddeus Kosciolek, Allentown; Patricia, wife of Greg Lebo, Telford; Cyril Manula, Ormond Beach, Florida;

Andrew Manula, Shillington; and Suzanne Manula. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

At Patricia's request, services will be private and

scheduled at the convenience of her family. Edward J.

Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online at www.stfrancishomereading.org/donate or by calling 610-898-4242.



