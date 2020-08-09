Patricia Dietrich

Patricia A. Dietrich, 63, of Spring Township, passed away August 8, 2020 at 2:16 PM in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late James T. Dietrich, Sr. who passed away November 2, 2007. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Carroll D. and Therese R. (Savmatiuk) Albright. She was a travel agent for 38 years starting at Boscov’s Travel, then Berkshire Travel and she retired in 2013 from World Travel. Pat enjoyed reading and the casinos. She is survived by her son – James T. Dietrich, Jr. of Spring Twp., her sister – Debra A. wife of Allen Heck, Sr. of Greenfields, her nieces – Heather wife of Robert Favinger of Shartlesville, Lisa Kauffman of Greenfields, her nephew – Allen Heck, Jr. of Greenfields, many grand nieces and grand nephews and 1 great Grandniece. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Prayer service at 12:00 Noon officiated by Deacon F. Joseph Lombardo. Interment to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. www.kleefuneralhome.com