Patricia Dix
1933 - 2020
Patricia A Dix, 86, of Hilton Head, SC, passed away on September 8, 2020 in Hilton Head Regional Hospital due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Born Dec. 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Vanatta R. (Newman) Bucks. Patricia was a graduate of Reading High School. She worked for the UGI Gas Co. Patricia met the love of her life, Charles B. Dix III, on the steps of St. John's (Gernant's) Church. They were both 17 years old and married 3 years later, spending 66 years of married bliss together. Surviving is her husband Charles B. Dix, III; a daughter Cynthia A. Miller, wife of Robert G. Miller, Lancaster; and a son Charles B. Dix, IV, husband of Nancy C. Dix, Hilton Head, SC. Also surviving are four grandchildren, David M. Onda, husband of Sharon, Christen Onda, Patrick Dix and Amber Miller; and a sister, Elizabeth Adams. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She told anyone who would listen what was new and exciting with each one. Services will be held on Monday, September 14 at 12:00 noon at St. John's (Gernant's) U.C.C. Memorial Hall, 12 Gernant's Church Road, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery. A viewing will be held in Memorial Hall on Monday, 11:00 am to noon. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
