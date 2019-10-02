|
Patricia Ann Black Durham Patricia Ann Black Durham, 76, of Reading, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Larry L. Durham. Born Feb. 16, 1943 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Adolph P. and Mattie R. Flowers Black. Pat was a graduate for Reading High Class of 1961. She was employed by the City of Reading for years, later working at Wilson Safety Products and operating her own daycare center for many years. Patricia was raised in her home church St. James Chapel COGIC and later joining New Hope Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Mary Alice Temple #108 Daughter Elks. She loved traveling, listening to all kinds of music with her family and she especially loved giving and celebrating Christmas with her family. Patricia is survived by her Husband Larry; children; Orlando P. Taylor, PhD. (Terri) of Collegeville, PA, Camille R. Taylor-Jones (Darryl) of Laureldale, PA, Devin Walker and Sacha L. Durham both of Philadelphia, PA and Nicole Harris of Shillington; 11 grandchildren; 7 sisters and brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 AM at the St. James Chapel COGIC, 11 S. 9th St. Reading, PA. A viewing will be held Friday at the church from 9-11 AM. Interment will be at Berks County Memorial Park. Uplifting Life Ceremonies are being arranged by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester and Bryn Mawr, PA. Visit www.debaptiste.com for more information and to leave a condolence.
Published in Reading Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019