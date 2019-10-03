|
Patricia Ann (Black) Durham Patricia Ann (Black) Durham, 76, of Reading, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Larry L. Durham. Born Feb. 16, 1943, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Adolph P. and Mattie R. Flowers Black. Patsy was a graduate of Reading High Class of 1961. She was employed by the City of Reading for years, later working at Wilson Safety Products and operating her own daycare center for many years. Patricia was raised in her home church St. James Chapel COGIC and later joining New Hope Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Mary Alice Temple #108 Daughter Elks. She loved traveling, listening to all kinds of music with her family and she especially loved giving and celebrating Christmas with her family. Patricia is survived by her husband, Larry; children: Dr. Orlando P. Taylor, and wife, Terri, of Collegeville, Pa., Camille R. Taylor-Jones and husband, Darryl, of Laureldale, Pa., Nicole Harris and husband, Daniel, of Shillington, Devin Walker and Sacha L. Durham, both of Philadelphia, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; sisters: Carrie Cannon, Adolphia Talley, Roberta Kauffman (Marshall), Terri Elliott (John), Benita Bates (Lindsay); and two brothers, Adolph Black Jr. (Sandra), and Henry Black (Heather)and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the St. James Chapel COGIC, 11 S. 9th St., Reading, PA. A viewing will be held at the church from 9-11 a.m., followed by the 11 a.m. service. Interment will be at Berks County Memorial Park, 201 Evansville Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Uplifting Life Ceremonies are being arranged by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes Inc., of West Chester, and Bryn Mawr, Pa. Visit www.debaptiste.com for more information and to leave a condolence.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019