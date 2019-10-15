Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gaylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. (Snyder) Gaylor


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia E. (Snyder) Gaylor Obituary
Patricia E. (Snyder) Gaylor Patricia E. Gaylor, 87, formerly of Laureldale, passed away Monday, October 14, at Kutztown Manor. Pat was born in Reading, on June 4, 1932, a daughter of the late Lorraine E. (Frankhouser) and Stanley E. Snyder. She was the widow of Jack T. Gaylor. He died January 7, 2010. Pat was employed as an office worker at Edward A. Reider Construction Co. She was a proud graduate of NE Junior High School and Reading High School. Patricia was a member of Salem Shalters Lutheran Church. Pat is survived by two daughters, Deborah L. Gaylor, wife of Brian Wolfson, of Flourtown, and Linda J. Sayer, of Blandon. She is also survived by two grandsons, Jack D. Gaylor and Hunter Wolfson. Patricia was predeceased by a sister, Dolores M., wife of Robert Kissinger, Reading. Services from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading,on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Friends may call Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery. Please omit flowers make contributions to NE Junior High Alumni, 1219 N. 13th St. Reading, PA 19604. Family and friends may sign online register at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now