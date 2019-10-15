|
Patricia E. (Snyder) Gaylor Patricia E. Gaylor, 87, formerly of Laureldale, passed away Monday, October 14, at Kutztown Manor. Pat was born in Reading, on June 4, 1932, a daughter of the late Lorraine E. (Frankhouser) and Stanley E. Snyder. She was the widow of Jack T. Gaylor. He died January 7, 2010. Pat was employed as an office worker at Edward A. Reider Construction Co. She was a proud graduate of NE Junior High School and Reading High School. Patricia was a member of Salem Shalters Lutheran Church. Pat is survived by two daughters, Deborah L. Gaylor, wife of Brian Wolfson, of Flourtown, and Linda J. Sayer, of Blandon. She is also survived by two grandsons, Jack D. Gaylor and Hunter Wolfson. Patricia was predeceased by a sister, Dolores M., wife of Robert Kissinger, Reading. Services from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading,on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Friends may call Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery. Please omit flowers make contributions to NE Junior High Alumni, 1219 N. 13th St. Reading, PA 19604. Family and friends may sign online register at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019