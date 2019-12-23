|
|
Patricia Anne (Oliver) Everhart, 84, formerly of Fleetwood, Pa., most recently residing at The Heritage of Green Hills, in Shillington, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Mifflin Center in Shillington, Pa. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Calvin Gordon and Margaret Matilda (Delong) Oliver. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1953 and married her husband of 65 years, Raymond L. Everhart, in January of 1954. Pat was a member of the Baird Ornithological Club, and spent many days with club members watching birds on Hawk Mountain. She was also a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Fleetwood, Pa., for over 60 years. Pat spent many summers at Tuckahoe Acres Camping Resort in Dagsboro, Del. She participated in many of the activities at the campground, one of which was the Red Hat Society. In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her three children: Sharon M. Brunner, wife of Michael, of Mohnton; Linda A. Obcamp, wife of Lance, of Westminster, Md.; and Cynthia G., wife of John Conroy, of Los Angeles, Calif. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Jennifer Bell, Brandi Hawk, Jeannine Niebel, Daniel Obcamp, Zachary Obcamp and Matthew Obcamp; seven great-grandchildren: Sarah, Madeline, Marin, Eliana, Sophia, Brian and Jackson; and her sister, Sandra, wife of Leonard Fort. Predeceasing Patricia was her sister, Jean Hatfield. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at The Heritage of Green Hills, in the Brandywine Room. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Patricia to one of her favorite places, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd., Kempton, PA 19529. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 E Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019