Patricia Ann Garrigan, 85, of Muhlenburg Township passed away December 29, 2019, in the Mifflin Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Lee Wayne Garrigan, who passed away March 9, 2019. Born September 18, 1934, in Reading, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Robert Fulton and Esther May (Pyle) Miller. Patricia was a 1952 graduate of Reading High School. She was a very active member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park, where she belonged to the senior club and the women’s club. Patricia worked as a secretary for Gethsemane Cemetery for 18 years and for Dr. Penta’s office for many years. Patricia loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, beach trips, Lifetime movies and traveling with her husband and her many groups of friends. Surviving, are her three children: Kathleen A. (Garrigan), wife of Glenn Fink, of Kutztown; Michael J. Garrigan, of Breinigsville; and Amy E. Garrigan, of Muhlenberg Township. Other survivors include his six grandchildren: Abigail Garrigan; Kelly Garrigan; Adam Fink; Nina (Fink), wife of Augustine Choy; Shanna Fink; and Brandon, husband of Kelly Fink. There are also four great-grandchildren: Bailee Novak; Aidan Fink, husband of Natalie; Jameson Fink; and Nala Jane Choy; and a brother, Robert F. Jr. and his wife, Cathy Miller, of Mt. Penn. She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria M. Drey, of Fleetwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 2, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at Holy Guardian Angels Church (address above). Entombment will following the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, at the address above and/or Holy Guardian Angels Regional School, 3125 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020