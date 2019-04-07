Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Pack) Griffith.

Patricia Ann Griffith, 60, of Lower Heidelberg Twp., passed away in the evening hours Monday, April 1, 2019, in her residence.

Born July 4, 1958, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Earl Pack Sr. & Naomi R. (nee' Steckline) Pack.

She is survived by her children, Lauren N., wife of Keith Schaeffer, Tulpehocken Twp. , and Aaron J. Griffith, L.

Heidelberg Twp.; her siblings: Lloyd Rose, husband of

Vivian, Friedensburg, Michael Pack, DesMoines, Iowa,

David Pack, Robesonia, Earl Pack Jr., husband of Dale

Marie, Womelsdorf, Penny Grubb, Reinholds, and

Timothy Pack, husband of Mike McFerren, Robesonia; three grandchildren: Nolan A. Sweitzer, Brayden A. Sweitzer and Macenzey L. Griffith; and her companion,Gregory A. Becker.

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Hillside Christian Church, 3322 E. Galen Hall Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569, with her pastor, W. Sheldon Lee, officiating.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family Friday, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mull Funeral Home, 27 E. High St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567, to assist with funeral expenses. www.mullfh.com



