Patricia H. Focht Patricia H. Focht, 93, of Fleetwood, died peacefully in Lehigh Valley Hospital on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Reading, PA on April 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Anna H. (Hentrich) Uhler. She was a 1945 graduate of Mt. Penn High School and a longtime member of St. Catharine of Siena Parish. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Claude C. Focht Jr. on December 7, 2011; son, Glen Charles Focht, in 1949; and daughter, Claudette Groff, on June 15, 2014. Patricia is survived by her daughters; Cheryl Martin, of Zellwood, Florida; Mary Ann Focht and her “adopted daughter” Maureen Bernard, with whom she resided in Fleetwood, PA. Other survivors include; granddaughter, Audra, wife of Steven Schappell of Blandon; two great grandchildren, Haley Schappell of Collegeville, and Samuel Schappell who attends Syracuse University; a niece, Karen wife of Pat Lepera, of Fleetwood. Patricia grew up in the Mt. Penn area and married Claude C. Focht Jr. on November 23, 1946. She loved her life as an army wife. She and her family traveled extensively, including four-year tours to Hawaii, France, and Africa as well as several bases within the United States. Patricia had many interests. She was an animal lover and adored her cat Cali. She loved working outside in her flowerbeds. She enjoyed golfing in her younger years and was a wonderful dancer. She and Claude used to love to jitterbug and were amazing at it. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the movies and sitting in the reclining seats. Perhaps her favorite thing was spending time at the casino with her family! Patricia was always grateful for her family and wonderful friends. She loved to share stories of her life experiences. She was loving, generous, kind and thoughtful! She had the best sense of humor. She will be missed! Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. A Mass of Christian burial will be privately held at St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, with Monsignor Domin officiating. Graveside committal will follow at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to The Animal Rescue League of Berks County , 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, Pennsylvania 19508, https://www.berksarl.org/donate. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Focht family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.