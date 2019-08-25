Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3707 Conrad Weiser Parkway
Womelsdorf, PA
Patricia (Sadowski) Harris


1942 - 2019
Patricia (Sadowski) Harris Obituary

Patricia A. Harris, 77, of Robesonia, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 12:41 p.m. in Phoenixville Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her

husband of 52 years, Robert L. Harris, who passed away June 7, 2018, and her brother, Johnny, who died in infancy.

Born in Reading, Pat was the daughter of the late Casmir and Kathryn (Maurer) Sadowski.

She was a proud member of The Kingdom Hall of

Jehovah's Witnesses, Womelsdorf Congregation.

Pat is survived by her children, Shelly J. Cressman, wife of Robert Cressman, of Maiden Creek, Robert L. Harris Jr., of Reading; her grandchildren: Bobby and Katie Cressman, Andy, Nathan, Joey and Tommy Harris; and her great-grandchildren, Harper and Spencer Harris. She is also

survived by many dear family members and beloved friends. She will also be missed by her dear cat, Persey.

While Pat worked at several jobs throughout her life, her most fulfilling was as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Memorial Service will be held at The Kingdom Hall of

Jehovah's Witnesses, 3707 Conrad Weiser Parkway,

Womelsdorf, Pa., at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019. The Family will begin to receive visitors at 2:00 p.m. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at: www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
