Patricia Himmelberger Obituary
Patricia A. Himmelberger, 84, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest. Born in Port Clinton, she was the daughter of the late Wilson P. “Pat” and Mary B. (Auman) Snayberger. She graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1954. She was a member of St. John’s Church, Port Clinton. She worked as a sewing machine operator for Raubenhold and Company, and Lee Mark, both formerly of Port Clinton. She later worked for Wright’s Knitting Mill, in Hamburg, and Auburn until her retirement. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Hamburg Fire Company Beneficial Association. She always loved her cat, Frosty. She is survived by a son, Dennis R., husband of Darlene J. (Moyer) Himmelberger, Port Clinton; four grandchildren: Bradley, husband of Stacey; Angela, wife of Larry; Jenessa, wife of Scott; and Shawn “Mud,” husband of Jill; eight great-grandchildren: Codey, Zach, Alyssa, Blake, Ash, MaKayla, Austin and Katelyn; and seven great-great-grandchildren: Hailey, Jaden, Noah, Kayden, Aaleyah, Lexi and Brooke. She was predeceased by her companion of 20+ years, Ralph “Pete” Moyer. Services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street, Hamburg (Off Street Parking in Rear). Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
