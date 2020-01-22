Home

Patricia J. (Folk) Stoudt

Patricia J. (Folk) Stoudt Obituary
?Patricia J ( Folk) Stoudt. 79. Of Pottstown. Passed away Jan 15 2020. She was the widow of Mahlon R Stoudt. She was the daughter of the late Aurthur and. Viola Folk. Surviving are Her two daughters. Donna wife of Bruce Weir.of Reading. Kristy wife of Mike Ferkins Pottstown. Who she recided with. And a son Gregory Potts husband of Beth in w Virginia. Two stepdaughters. Christina Lightcap Florida and Jackie Steltz Deceased She had four sisters Caroline Ermold Deceased. Lorraine Bickel. Deceased. Janet Kratzer of Exeter And Gloria wife of Charles Potts Exeter. And one Brother Gary Folk husband of Stacey of Hershey pa She has 9 grandchildren and two great grandchildren She retired from Surgicial Specialties. The memorial services are pending
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
