Patricia Anne Kline, 77, of St. Lawrence, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Spruce Manor. Her husband, Thomas A. Kline, passed away March 12, 2012.

She was born in Reading on October 12, 1941, a daughter of the late George W. and Virginia (Hopkins) Famous.

Surviving are her 2 daughters, Danielle M. and her

husband, Glen Minnich, of Shillington; and Jo-Ellen and her husband, Kent Styer, of Reading; brother, Davis S.

Famous, of Oley; her sister, Judy Kramlich, of Oley; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Patricia was predeceased by one sister.

Services are private. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family.

