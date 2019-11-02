|
Patricia A. (Butzer) Kostzewa Patricia A. (Butzer) Kostzewa, 78, of Ontelaunee Township, died October 26, 2019 at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading. Born, June 12, 1941 in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Wilson W. and Anna M. (Czarnecki) Butzer. She was a graduate of Reading High School. Patricia was employed by Talbots for about 20 years. After Talbots she enjoyed flea marketing which included new products and buying/selling of jewelry for many years. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. Surviving are her three children: Deanna Barker of Hamburg; Doreen, wife of Walter Gingrich of Temple and Christopher T., husband of Emily J. Kostzewa of Lower Heidelberg Township. Other survivors include her seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Agnes M. Evans of Reading. Patricia was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances E. Willard and Mary Ann Oponski. Services were held privately. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019