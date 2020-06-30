Patricia L. George Patricia L. George, 78, of Reading passed away on Friday June 26, 2020 in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Virginia (Ellis) Graves. She is survived by five children; Ronald Lee George of Virginia Beach VA, James George of Sinking Spring, Marguerite E. Mull, wife of Steven of Shillington, Denise George of Reading and Patricia A. George of Shillington. Patricia is also survived by five grandchildren four great grandchildren and four siblings. Patricia worked at Reading Housing Authority for 18 years and at The Highlands of Wyomissing for 11 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family. A celebration of life memorial service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring, Monday July 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. Amy S. Landis; certified celebrant will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to a charity of your choice be made in Patricia’s memory. To view the obituary in its entirety or to make online condolences please visit www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.